Maecenas (ART) Reaches Market Cap of $115,919.62

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. Maecenas has a total market cap of $115,919.62 and $152.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00042602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.75 or 0.00287250 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015975 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00028483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

