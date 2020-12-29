MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Down 8.9%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) dropped 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 4,075,637 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,122,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

MNKD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded MannKind from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $765.26 million, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alejandro Galindo purchased 34,602 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 398,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,959.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MannKind by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,655,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after acquiring an additional 747,580 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in MannKind by 79.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,156,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,420 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,922,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 1,314,753 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MannKind by 9.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 132,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in MannKind by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 707,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

