MarketPeak Market Cap Tops $2.11 Million (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MarketPeak has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MarketPeak token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00026407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00134904 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00188865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.01 or 0.00590426 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00313995 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00053020 BTC.

MarketPeak Token Profile

MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

MarketPeak Token Trading

MarketPeak can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.