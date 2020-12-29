Masco (NYSE:MAS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Masco have underperformed the industry so far this year, inorganic strategies, cost-saving initiatives and industry-leading branded building products are likely to aid the company going forward. This along with strong sales growth across the business, improved operating and gross margins, lower SG&A expenses, along with a strong liquidity level are likely to add to the positives. With demand expected to remain strong, Masco envisions net sales growth of 8-10% (excluding currency impacts) for the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up in the past 60 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stocks growth potential. However, rise in raw material costs and expenses related to new product launches, remain potent headwinds.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.24.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. Analysts expect that Masco will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,885.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $759,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masco by 200.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Masco by 545.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

