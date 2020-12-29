Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells $1,225,350.00 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,750 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $1,225,350.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,260 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,656,732.60.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00.

Medpace stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.87. 134,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,888. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $150.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.82. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Medpace by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

