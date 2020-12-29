Megacoin (MEC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,100.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $1,100.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.49 or 0.00475894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000201 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,351,595 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

