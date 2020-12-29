Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Shares Down 1.3%

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) traded down 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.40. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64.

Meiji Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MEJHY)

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It offers yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen foods, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant and eternal formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, foodstuffs, livestock products, and sugar and corn sweeteners, as well as transportation services.

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Meiji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.