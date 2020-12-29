Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,650 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Meritor by 209.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meritor by 124.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Meritor during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the second quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. Meritor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William R. Newlin sold 14,413 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $395,925.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $186,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,169.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,490. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

