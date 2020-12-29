Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $2,568,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Merus by 43.6% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,090,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,917 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Merus by 34.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,439,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,247,000 after purchasing an additional 627,196 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Merus by 390.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 44,654 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Merus during the second quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the third quarter valued at about $333,000. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRUS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.72. 2,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,453. The company has a market cap of $515.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. Merus has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $20.64.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

