Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

CASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

NASDAQ:CASH traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.76. The company had a trading volume of 218,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.80. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $105.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 1,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $34,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,846.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 10,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,588.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,987 shares of company stock worth $1,504,643 over the last three months. 4.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,259,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $802,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,356 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 800.0% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 37.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 350,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 96,268 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

