Michael Zinda Sells 16,235 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) EVP Michael Zinda sold 16,235 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $546,470.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Zinda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Michael Zinda sold 40,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $1,323,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Michael Zinda sold 8,956 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $315,788.56.

On Friday, December 18th, Michael Zinda sold 17,277 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $603,658.38.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

