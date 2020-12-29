MicroBitcoin Price Down 21.4% Over Last Week (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and approximately $157.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005795 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00090051 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.