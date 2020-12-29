Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MCHP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.84.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP opened at $136.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.70. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.34.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.3685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.