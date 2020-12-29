MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

MVIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVIS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MVIS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.32. 14,811,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,265,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.29 million, a PE ratio of -57.45 and a beta of 3.29. MicroVision has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Analysts forecast that MicroVision will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

