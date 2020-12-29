Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and $34,139.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Netflix token can currently be bought for $534.54 or 0.02003433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00026796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00143936 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00208706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.14 or 0.00603965 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00325904 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00055578 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Token Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 4,466 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

