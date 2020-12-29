Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) CEO Christopher Peetz Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) CEO Christopher Peetz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,637.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $456.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit