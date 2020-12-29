Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) CEO Christopher Peetz Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) CEO Christopher Peetz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,637.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $456.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

