Miton Global Opportunities plc (MIGO.L) (LON:MIGO) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Miton Global Opportunities plc (MIGO.L) (LON:MIGO) shot up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 295 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 292 ($3.81). 118,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 47,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 281.50 ($3.68).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 272.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 247.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.48 million and a P/E ratio of 162.22.

Miton Global Opportunities plc (MIGO.L) Company Profile (LON:MIGO)

Miton Global Opportunities plc, formerly Miton Worldwide Growth Investment Trust plc, is an investment company. The Company’s principal activity is to carry on business as an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to outperform Sterling three month London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) plus 2% over the longer term, principally through exploiting inefficiencies in the pricing of closed-end funds.

