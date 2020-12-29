Moffett Nathanson Increases Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $105.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target hoisted by Moffett Nathanson from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.75.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $94.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day moving average of $80.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,419,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $18,152,002.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,049,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 560,479 shares of company stock worth $48,448,737. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Paychex by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Paychex by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 106,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

