Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) fell 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.90. 1,222,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 894,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOGO shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mogo in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mogo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.42.

The company has a market cap of $117.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

