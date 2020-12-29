Monkey Project (MONK) Hits Market Cap of $77,520.20

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $77,520.20 and approximately $37.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,723,056 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

