Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) (CVE:MON) Shares Gap Up to $0.40

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) (CVE:MON)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.45. Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 1,600 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$17.35 million and a P/E ratio of -15.38.

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) Company Profile (CVE:MON)

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Africa and South America. It explores for gold and copper molybdenum deposits. The company holds an interest in the Avispa Project that covers an area of 13,200 hectares located in the Atacama region of northern Chile.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.