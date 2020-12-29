More Coin Price Hits $0.0256 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $51,184.42 and approximately $27.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, More Coin has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One More Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00024129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00143149 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00198979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.33 or 0.00605169 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00327491 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018566 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00055504 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

