Morgan Stanley Cuts Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Price Target to $6.00

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on APRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

APRE stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.05. 131,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,029. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $53.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.36.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. Research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $4,427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,475,000 after purchasing an additional 131,755 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 1,459,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after buying an additional 207,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 125.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 335,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 78.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 233,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 103,061 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

