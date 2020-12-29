Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,519 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Purple Innovation worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,707,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $10,779,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 313.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 113,093 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $1,840,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRPL shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Shares of PRPL opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.77, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $36.18.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The firm had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John A. Legg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,505.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $285,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,248 shares of company stock valued at $860,292. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.