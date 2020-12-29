Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,138,933 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 173.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,795,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138,933 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of ImmunoGen worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $52,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 16.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 386,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 334.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 138,791 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 20.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at about $485,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $7.87.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

