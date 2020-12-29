Morgan Stanley Purchases 479,265 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CommScope were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CommScope by 4.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 8.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 13.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 15.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 4.8% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 86,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

COMM opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COMM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

