Morgan Stanley Purchases 7,610 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.34% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF stock opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $52.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average is $45.52.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

