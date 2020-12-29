Morgan Stanley Sells 494,377 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 196,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 93.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 58,465 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IGT opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.25. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $981.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.03 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Game Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Macquarie increased their target price on International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Union Gaming Research upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

