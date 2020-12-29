Morgan Stanley Sells 7,268 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 56.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 173.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sidoti raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.60.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $350,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $53,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $521,591. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT opened at $78.34 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 159.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $747.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.11 million. Research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

