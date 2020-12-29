Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Movado Group.
Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.22. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%.
NYSE:MOV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,400. Movado Group has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $389.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39.
About Movado Group
Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.
