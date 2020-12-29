Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.22. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 707,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 191,970 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Movado Group by 579.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 209,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Movado Group by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 215,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Movado Group by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 77,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 3rd quarter worth $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,400. Movado Group has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $389.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

