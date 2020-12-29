MovieBloc Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $10.53 million and $2.54 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00024699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00140974 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00192985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.35 or 0.00601169 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00322987 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00018609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00055445 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc's total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,227,767,996 tokens. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc's official website is moviebloc.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

MovieBloc Token Trading

MovieBloc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

