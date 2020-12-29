MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Receives $10.20 Average PT from Brokerages

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.20.

MSGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NYSE:MSGN opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $807.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54. MSG Networks has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $157.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSG Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MSG Networks by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MSG Networks by 192.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,383,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after buying an additional 909,750 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in MSG Networks by 101.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 17,949 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in MSG Networks by 9.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in MSG Networks by 18.8% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 430,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 68,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

