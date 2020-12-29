MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

MVPT stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62. MVP has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

MVP Company Profile

MVP Holdings Inc engages in the real estate, consumer goods, consumer services, and web-based service businesses. It is also involved in the health and benefits, financial services, manufacturing, hospitality, technology, and logistics businesses. The company is based in Fresno, California.

