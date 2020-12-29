Nasdacoin Market Cap Achieves $270,365.95 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $270,365.95 and approximately $209,184.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,295,810 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

