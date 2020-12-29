Nasstar (LON:NASA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.75

Nasstar Plc (LON:NASA)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and traded as high as $12.75. Nasstar shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 6,100 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.62 million and a PE ratio of -56.25.

Nasstar Company Profile (LON:NASA)

Nasstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hosted managed and cloud computing services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers nSecureSign, which enables secure digital signing of various documents; nSecureWeb Gateway, a Web proxy that protects organization's users from Web based threats; and nMDM, a mobile device management solution, which delivers mobile management platform to manage and secure organization's mobile devices.

