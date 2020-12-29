National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.102 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

National Health Investors has raised its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 104.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.3%.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $71.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.85.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $135,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

