National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NSA has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NSA stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59 and a beta of 0.36.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $109.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

