Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) and Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Critical Contrast

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) and Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Natural Alternatives International and Aphria, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A Aphria 0 2 2 0 2.50

Aphria has a consensus target price of $12.13, indicating a potential upside of 76.75%. Given Aphria’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aphria is more favorable than Natural Alternatives International.

Risk & Volatility

Natural Alternatives International has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and Aphria’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Alternatives International $118.88 million 0.59 -$1.64 million N/A N/A Aphria $405.96 million 5.05 -$63.21 million ($0.06) -114.33

Natural Alternatives International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aphria.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and Aphria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Alternatives International 0.40% 0.71% 0.43% Aphria -18.30% -2.23% -1.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats Aphria on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. The company also provides strategic partnering services, such as customized product formulation, clinical studies, manufacturing, marketing support, international regulatory and label law compliance, international product registration, packaging in multiple formats and labeling design, scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, packaging and delivery system design, and regulatory review. In addition, it sells beta-alanine ingredient under the CarnoSyn and SR CarnoSyn names. The company manufactures products in various forms, including capsules, tablets, chewable wafers, and powders. Its private-label contract manufacturing customers include companies that market nutritional supplements through direct sales marketing channels, direct to consumer e-commerce channels, and retail stores. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.