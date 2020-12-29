NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.95

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

NCCGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

