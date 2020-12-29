NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $1.17 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $230.47 million and approximately $21.40 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00004335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00024916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00142097 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00194523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.22 or 0.00604507 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00325567 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018537 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00055718 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,911,019 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.