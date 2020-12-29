NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CFO Murray Bryan Sells 7,173 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CFO Murray Bryan sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $286,991.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,594.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, December 11th, Murray Bryan sold 5,000 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00.

NETGEAR stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.65. The stock had a trading volume of 601,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,538. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 0.83. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $378.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.94 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,812,000 after acquiring an additional 79,951 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 455,624 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 594,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,316,000 after buying an additional 29,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,863,000 after buying an additional 26,922 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen upgraded NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

