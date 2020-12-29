NETGEAR Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,184 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 588% compared to the typical volume of 172 call options.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $378.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.94 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 13,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $470,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $92,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,977.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,037 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,013. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 33.6% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 19.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 35.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 37.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTGR shares. Cowen upgraded shares of NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

