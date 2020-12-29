Neumark Hits Market Capitalization of $4.51 Million (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Neumark has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Neumark token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000480 BTC on major exchanges. Neumark has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and $6,922.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00045009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.15 or 0.00296858 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00029907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.80 or 0.02143711 BTC.

About Neumark

NEU is a token. It launched on November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 67,371,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,853,915 tokens. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neumark is neufund.org . The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

