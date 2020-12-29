Neural Protocol Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Neural Protocol has traded 41.2% lower against the dollar. Neural Protocol has a market cap of $9,020.05 and $2,662.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neural Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 tokens. Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world . Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol

Neural Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neural Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neural Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

