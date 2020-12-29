NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $2,472.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.48 or 0.00477488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 1,332.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000205 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,754,310,038 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

