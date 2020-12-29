Nexo (NEXO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.31 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, Nexo has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Nexo token can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00002164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, YoBit, Bancor Network and Bitbns. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $325.38 million and approximately $12.31 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00026684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00141196 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00204733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.44 or 0.00601313 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.53 or 0.00326012 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019390 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00055574 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo’s launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Bancor Network, Fatbtc, Bitbns, HitBTC, Hotbit, Mercatox and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

