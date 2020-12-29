NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $140.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.85.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock opened at $142.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.99. The company has a market capitalization of $223.59 billion, a PE ratio of 85.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $9,488,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,592,313.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,670 shares of company stock worth $67,724,371 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 30.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $351,155,000 after buying an additional 841,840 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its position in NIKE by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,842 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in NIKE by 30.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 69,644 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 47.4% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 49,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 15,853 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 5.2% during the second quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 107,521 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.