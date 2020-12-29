Niobium Coin (NBC) Hits Market Cap of $381,092.19

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Niobium Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit. In the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $381,092.19 and approximately $913.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00023861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00142388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00206461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.00588350 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.13 or 0.00329158 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00054529 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

