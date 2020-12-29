Noir Reaches Market Capitalization of $436,641.17 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Noir has a total market cap of $436,641.17 and approximately $828.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00024253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00141271 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00196369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.00604057 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00326653 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00017974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00055503 BTC.

Noir’s total supply is 20,400,382 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Noir can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

