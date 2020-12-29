Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.53

Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 642377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a C$0.40 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$24.93 million and a P/E ratio of -34.67.

In other news, Director Anita Young Algie sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$34,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 961,500 shares in the company, valued at C$439,405.50. Also, Director Mark Ireton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,440,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$504,162.75. Insiders sold a total of 295,000 shares of company stock worth $103,075 over the last ninety days.

Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) Company Profile (CVE:NRM)

Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It explores for lithium brine deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus project comprising 1,214 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

