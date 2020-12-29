Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.53

Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 642377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a C$0.40 target price for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$24.93 million and a P/E ratio of -34.67.
Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It explores for lithium brine deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus project comprising 1,214 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.
